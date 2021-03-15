Sindh Health Minister, WI Country Director discuss training of LHWs

Sindh Minister for Health and Population Welfare Dr Azra Pechuho chaired a meeting with Country Director of Willows International (WI) Dr. Samina Afzal, regarding the trainings which were being provided to Lady Health Workers (LHWs), through the WI in the province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Health and Population Welfare Dr Azra Pechuho chaired a meeting with Country Director of Willows International (WI) Dr. Samina Afzal, regarding the trainings which were being provided to Lady Health Workers (LHWs), through the WI in the province.

The LHWs that are utilising the WI program are showing better performance in serving, referring and following check ups with women who need family planning services, said a statement on Monday.

Parliamentary Secretary for Health in Sindh Assembly, Qasim Siraj Soomro, DG Population Welfare Dr. Talib Lashari and Deputy DG RMNCH were also in attendance.

The organization WI is partnering with Sindh Health department to better deliver the needed healthcare services.

The organization is delivering trainings on family planning, immunization of new-borns nutrition of pregnant women and new mothers and how to make weekly visits to avail the services of WI using their box system.

The program has had positive impacts in terms of family planning and population welfare. The organization has recorded an increase in long acting or permanent methods of birth control such as IUCD and implants.

The WI's Management Information System allows for the work being done by LHWs to be better recorded, more streamlined and efficiently organised so that it is possible to see which persons are being seen by which LHW and what the individual healthcare needs were that were resolved by the LHW.

However, reluctance has been seen towards more permanent methods of family planning such as IUCD and LHWs prefer administering more short-term methods as they are less complicated.

So far there have been 55 LHWs and four Lady Health Supervisors who have been trained under the WI program and the training took a total of six days.

The software used by WI is fully functional and allows the LHWs to design their own work schedules which improves their performance and productivity.

Under the Population Welfare Department there are 300 male mobilisers that have so far been trained under the WI program.

There are some challenges when it comes to male usage of contraceptives and family planning as there are misconceptions about their perceived side effects.

The WI along with the Sindh Health Department will retrain the male mobilisers under the Family Planning program in order to resolve this issue.