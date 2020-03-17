Sindh Healthcare Commission (SHC) initiates action against fake testing facilities

Sindh Healthcare Commission (SHC) initiated field operation to close fake coronavirus tests centers responding to complaints against facilities indulged in conducting fake test of people suspected to be suffering from coronavirus disease (Covid19), here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Sindh Healthcare Commission (SHC) initiated field operation to close fake coronavirus tests centers responding to complaints against facilities indulged in conducting fake test of people suspected to be suffering from coronavirus disease (Covid19), here on Tuesday.

A spokesman of SHCC sharing details said unscrupulous elements, including quacks and proprietors of unregistered centers (laboratories/clinics) in different parts of the province were being reported to fleece unassuming individuals with regard to their susceptibility to the viral infection.

"In view of its mandate and also to protect interest of the people SHCC has started sending its teams to these facilities so as to verify their status and get sealed those found with fake and or substandard testing kits," he said.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Office of SHCC, Dr. Minhaj Qidwai has urged people not to fall prey to false claims and approach the facilities that have been designated by the government for coronavirus testing.