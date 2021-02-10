Sindh HEC, IBA Karachi launches online courses on Islamic Banking and Finance concepts

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :The Sindh Higher education Commission (HEC) in collaboration with center for Excellence in Islamic Finance (IBA Karachi) has started one-month online course for the faculty of public and private sector Universities of Sindh to provide understanding of Islamic Banking and Finance concepts, background and related Shari'ah principles governing Islamic Finance.

The course started on February 9 and will continue till March 11, aims at developing an understanding of the modes of Islamic Finance and how they are applicable in modern day financial system.

The course, enriched with case studies and practical exercises, focuses on providing a rich learning experience to the participants which will equip them with the basic level of knowledge of Islamic banking and Finance.

Over 60 participants from public and private sector universities have joined the sessions. The course is comprised of 10 sessions of 3 hours each.