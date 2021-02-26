Sindh Heritage conference scheduled in Hyderabad postponed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Sindh Culture, Tourism and Antiquities department has postponed two days Sindh Heritage conference scheduled to be held in Hyderabad from 27 to 28 February.

According to the spokesman of Sindh Culture, Sindh Heritage conference scheduled on 27 and 28 Feb has been postponed due to unavoidable reasons and now will be held from 6 to 7 April, 2021 at Hyderabad.