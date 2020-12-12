UrduPoint.com
Sindh High Court Acquits 2 Accused Of Murder Charges

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 53 seconds ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 10:07 PM

Sindh High Court acquits 2 accused of murder charges

The Sindh High Court here Saturday acquitted two murder accused persons who were convicted by Anti Terrorism Court with ten and seven years rigorous imprisonment

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :The Sindh High Court here Saturday acquitted two murder accused persons who were convicted by Anti Terrorism Court with ten and seven years rigorous imprisonment.

According to details, the Hyderabad Circuit Bench on the basis of lack of evidence exonerated Yameen Chandio and Manzoor Chandio from the 2016 murder case whose FIR was registered at Rukan police station in Dadu district.

Both of the acquitted persons spent around four years in the prison as the under trial prisoners and later as convicts at the Central Jail Hyderabad.

