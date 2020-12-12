Sindh high court appoints inquiry commissioner to inspect facilities at old, new vegetable markets

As the shifting of trade from the old vegetable market to the new one in Hyderabad lingers on, Sindh high court on Friday appointed an inquiry commissioner to inspect the 2 markets and submit a comparative report

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) : As the shifting of trade from the old vegetable market to the new one in Hyderabad lingers on, Sindh high court on Friday appointed an inquiry commissioner to inspect the 2 markets and submit a comparative report. The Hyderabad circuit bench appointed the court's Additional Registrar as the Commissioner who would inspect the infrastructure, roads and shades besides other facilities in the new vegetable market located near Hala naka. "Prima facie, after an attempt of the cross arguments of the counsels, we have reached a point that apparently there is a dispute of infrastructure and of double allotments," the SHC observed. The commissioner would also probe the matter of multiple allotments in the new market, according to the court's order.

The commissioner has also been directed to inspect the old vegetable market and to submit a comparative report of the facilities in the two markets in the court. The reports would have to be laced with coloured photographs of the inspected places in the 2 markets. The cost of inspection, Rs.50,000, would be borne by the Market Committee and the petitioners, the court ordered. The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro has been directed to submit PC-1 of the project to the commissioner.The project was initiated around 2 decades ago to shift the old market to the city's outskirts. The government reserved 72 acres of land for the new market.

The hearing was adjourned for 10 days.