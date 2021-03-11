Sindh High Court approves bail of former senator Syeda Yasmeen Shah, convicted in fake degree case

The Sindh High Court here Thursday approved bail of former Senator Syeda Yasmeen Shah who was convicted by a court in Badin in the fake degree case on February 17

According to details, Shah secured an interim bail against a surety of Rs 500,000.

She was convicted last month for submitting a fake degree to become eligible to contest for the senate in 2003.

She was taken to the court by the Federal Minister Fehmida Mirza who also belongs to Badin.

The court had sentenced her with 2 years imprisonment and Rs 50,000 fine.