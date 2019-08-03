UrduPoint.com
Sindh High Court Asks NAB To Examine Alleged Corruption At MUET

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sat 03rd August 2019 | 10:06 PM

Sindh High Court asks NAB to examine alleged corruption at MUET

The Sindh High Court has ordered National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to examine the corruption charges made by a petitioner in utilization of scholarship funds by Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET), Jamshoro

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) :The Sindh High Court has ordered National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to examine the corruption charges made by a petitioner in utilization of scholarship funds by Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET), Jamshoro.

The Hyderabad Circuit Bench, comprising justice Salahuddin Panhwar and justice Adnan Iqbal Chaudhry, asked the petitioner Riaz Ahmed Shaikh that he could file an application to the NAB for the inquiry.

However, the court restricted the NAB from disturbing the university's accounts and scholarship funds during the course of the inquiry.

The court emphasized that no harassment should be caused as the matter pertained to a reputable university.

The SHC barred the university's administration from taking any coercive action against the petitioner who cited two employees of MUET who were meted out harsh treatment when they challenged the varsity's management.

The hearing was adjourned till the next date in office.

