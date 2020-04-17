UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh High Court Bar Association Announces Relief Package For Lawyers

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 10:48 PM

Sindh High Court Bar Association announces relief package for lawyers

The Sindh High Court Bar Association (SHCBA), Hyderabad on Friday announced the relief package for the lawyers which would be funded by the bar's own funds

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :The Sindh High Court Bar Association (SHCBA), Hyderabad on Friday announced the relief package for the lawyers which would be funded by the bar's own funds.

According to a circular issued after a meeting of the SHCBA at the bar's office here, the needy members of the bar would be provided the relief package.

The SHCBA's acting President advocate Farhad Ali Abro and General Secretary advocate Mumtaz Alam Laghari advised the lawyers who required the relief to contact them.The lawyers had been asked to provide their name, CNIC number and membership details to avail the relief package.

The office bearers assured the lawyers that the identities of the beneficiaries would be kept secret.The bar has given 3 days to the members to submit their details for the package to the bar.

The bar also requested the well off lawyers to contribute to the bar's funds so that it could help the lawyers in need of assistance.

Earlier this week the bar also requested the government to announce a relief package of cash grants for the lawyers.

Related Topics

Sindh High Court Lawyers Hyderabad Government

Recent Stories

Taraweeh, Eid prayers to be performed at home if c ..

21 minutes ago

Importance Of Turkmenistan's Permanent Neutrality ..

2 hours ago

Half of French aircraft carrier crew have coronavi ..

2 minutes ago

47,500 face masks recovered in Rawalpindi

2 minutes ago

Russian-Zimbabwean Meeting on Trade, Economic Coop ..

2 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Canada Rises to 30,670 ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.