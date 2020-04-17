Sindh High Court Bar Association announces relief package for lawyers

The Sindh High Court Bar Association (SHCBA), Hyderabad on Friday announced the relief package for the lawyers which would be funded by the bar's own funds

According to a circular issued after a meeting of the SHCBA at the bar's office here, the needy members of the bar would be provided the relief package.

The SHCBA's acting President advocate Farhad Ali Abro and General Secretary advocate Mumtaz Alam Laghari advised the lawyers who required the relief to contact them.The lawyers had been asked to provide their name, CNIC number and membership details to avail the relief package.

The office bearers assured the lawyers that the identities of the beneficiaries would be kept secret.The bar has given 3 days to the members to submit their details for the package to the bar.

The bar also requested the well off lawyers to contribute to the bar's funds so that it could help the lawyers in need of assistance.

Earlier this week the bar also requested the government to announce a relief package of cash grants for the lawyers.