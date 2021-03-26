UrduPoint.com
Sindh High Court Bar Association Election To Be Held On March 27

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 09:48 PM

As many as 36 candidates for13 seats of office bearers and members of the Managing Committee of Sindh High Court Bar Association (SHCBA) Hyderabad in the elections scheduled for March 27

According to the chairman election committee, some 1,713 members were registered to vote in the election.

For the seat of President advocates Ishrat Ali Lohar and Abdul Sattar Sarki will face each other in a one on one contest.

The former president and general secretary of the SHCBA Hyderabad Ayaz Hussain Tunio, who had filed nomination form for the slot of president, withdrew from the contest in favour of Lohar.

The development has made Lohar's position stronger.

Likewise, 3 candidates including advocates Bhagwandas Bheel, Muhammad Zahid Chohan and Wali Muhammad Khoso are contending for the seat of Vice President.

Although advocates Muhammad Hashim Laghari and Irfan Ali Bughio are being being considered the top contenders for the post of the General Secretary, advocates Muhammad Ahmed Lashari, Noorul Amin Sipio and Syed Ateeq Ahmed Shah are also vying for that seat.

The advocates Muhammad Iqbal Hingoro and Rehana Nazir are fighting for the seat of Joint Secretary while for the library Secretary advocates Jawad Hussain, Faiz Muhammad Chandio, Naveed Jarwar, Niaz Hussain Abro and Shahida Parveen are contesting.

On the seat of Treasurer the contest will be between advocates Bilawal Bajee and Jehangir Pathan.

Some 17 lawyers are in the fray for the 7 seats of Members of the Managing Committee (MMC).

