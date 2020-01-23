Sindh High Court Bar Association fixes Feb.28 as deadline to clear arrears due on members

The Sindh High Court Bar Association (SHCBA) Hyderabad has directed all its members to clear their dues and arrears by February 28 if they want to become eligible to vote on March 7 elections of the bar

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :The Sindh High Court Bar Association (SHCBA) Hyderabad has directed all its members to clear their dues and arrears by February 28 if they want to become eligible to vote on March 7 elections of the bar.

According to a circular issued here on Thursday by the Election Committee's Chairman Muhammad Arshad S Pathan, the members had been asked to clear dues and arrears of SHCBA, Cause List Charges and Benevolent Fund of Sindh Bar Council.

The Chairman said the final voter list would be issued after the February 28 deadline.