Sindh High Court Bar Association issues schedule for election of its office bearers

The Sindh High Court Bar Association has issued the schedule for election of its office bearers on Monday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :The Sindh High Court Bar Association has issued the schedule for election of its office bearers on Monday.

According to the schedule announced by SHCBA's President advocate Nisar Ahmed Durrani and General Secretary advocate Mumtaz Laghari, the polling for election of 6 seats of office bearers and 7 members of Managing Committee would be held on March 7.

The seats include President, Vice President, General Secretary, Joint Secretary, library Secretary and Treasurer.

The candidates vying for the seats will have to pay a fee of Rs30,000 for the president and vice president, Rs25,000 for general secretary and Rs15,000 for each of the remaining posts while the MMC candidates will have to pay Rs10,000.

The nomination papers will be issued from February 10 to 13 while the interesting candidates can submit the papers from February 14 to 17.

The list of the contesting candidates will be displayed on February 17 which will be followed by the scrutiny of the nomination papers on February 18 and 19 and display of the list of the eligible candidates on February 19.

The candidates can withdraw from the contest from February 20 to 24 while the final list of the candidates will be put to display on February 24.

The SHCBA has fixed the last day for clearance of dues as February 28. The final list of the valid voters will be issued on February 4.

The official result of the election will be announced a day after the polling on February 9.

The schedule has been announced under provisions of Legal Practitioners and Bar Council Act and Rules 1976.

The SHBCA's body further resolved that the newly elected body will have to hold the annual elections 2021 by November, 2020, after completing only 8 months tenure.