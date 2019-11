The Sindh High Court Bar Association (SHCBA) Hyderabad organized Mehfil-e-Milad here on Thursday in the high court bar

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :The Sindh High Court Bar Association (SHCBA) Hyderabad organized Mehfil-e-Milad here on Thursday in the high court bar.

The justices of Sindh High Court, District and Session Court and other subordinate judiciary as well as the office bearers of SHCBA, District Bar Association and a large number of lawyers attended the congregation.