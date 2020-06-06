UrduPoint.com
Sindh High Court Bar Association Urges Lawyers Not To Represent HESCO Officials In Court

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 12:18 AM

The Sindh High Court Bar Association has urged the legal fraternity not to represent Hyderabad Electric Supply Company in a petition fixed for hearing on June 12

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :The Sindh High Court Bar Association has urged the legal fraternity not to represent Hyderabad Electric Supply Company in a petition fixed for hearing on June 12.

The SHCBA here Friday condemned the alleged misbehaviour and trespass of HESCO's officials and staff with a senior lawyer Ahmed Hussain Qureshi.

The bar association claimed that the HESCO's team forcefully entered the house of advocate Qureshi and misbehaved with the family members.

The lawyer filed a petition against the company's chief engineer, Sub divisional officer and 20 other staff in the District and Session Court Hyderabad.The case was fixed for hearing on June 12, according to the bar.

The SHCBA urged the lawyers against representing the respondents in the case to demonstrate unity of the lawyers.

