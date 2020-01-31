Sindh High Court bars administration of hampering trade activities in 'Sabzi Mandi'

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has barred the district administration and the police against using coercive measures for stopping trade at the old Sabzi Mandi (wholesale vegetable and fruit market).

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :The Sindh High Court (SHC) has barred the district administration and the police against using coercive measures for stopping trade at the old Sabzi Mandi (wholesale vegetable and fruit market).

The Hyderabad Circuit Bench on Thursday issued a stay against the Sindh Home Department's notification of January 28 which imposed section 144 against trade in the old vegetable market.

In a petition filed by Abdul Rasheed Arain and Zahid Ahmed Arain, the court underlined that the government respondents in the petition were required to complete the project of new vegetable market before closing the older one.

"The respondents are illegally changing the nature and complexion of the market into a housing scheme," the bench comprising justice Muhammad Faisal Kamal Alam and justice Aftab Ahmed Gorar observed giving reference of a December 31, 2019, correspondence.

The bench also noticed that the Administrator Market Committee Hyderabad had made multiple allotments in the new vegetable markets, creating ownership conflicts.

"To further aggravate grievances of the petitioners, the provincial government has imposed section 144 on the old vegetable market even banning the daily auction activity," the court observed.

The bench stated that the government's actions were affecting livelihoods of the petitioners as well as other traders in the market.

The court barred the provincial government and the district administration from hampering the trade activities in the old market till the next date of hearing of the case slated for February 26. The SHC also ordered the respondents to submit reply.