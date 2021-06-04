Sindh High Court bars Livestock & Fisheries Department from floating tenders for procurement of fish seeds

The Sindh High Court has stopped the Sindh Livestock and Fisheries Department from going ahead with the tenders for procurement of fish seeds for the farming in the polluted Manchar lake

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :The Sindh High Court has stopped the Sindh Livestock and Fisheries Department from going ahead with the tenders for procurement of fish seeds for the farming in the polluted Manchar lake.

The order came on Thursday in a petition filed by Muhammad Sharif Mallah and 7 other residents of the areas surrounding the lake.

They prayed before the court that the said procurement has been made a way of plundering the public funds.

They said the level of Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) in the lake has been measured at over 5,000 which could not support life in the lake.

They pointed towards certain research according to which fish could not survive in water with more than 2,000 TDS levels.

They informed the court that Main Nara Valley (MNV) drain ended at the Manchar lake with its highly toxic water, adding that the drain had turned the lake's once fresh water into a hazard for the tens of thousands of people living around it.

They contended that the Sindh government had wasted around Rs250 million by establishing a hatchery to supply fish seeds for the lake.

They also brought to the court's knowledge that several tenders had been floated for acquiring the fish seeds which negated the very purpose for which the hatchery was established at such a huge cost.

The petitioners also submitted copies of 5 separate tenders through which the fisheries department acquired seeds of Labeo Rohita (Rahu), Cirrhinus Mirgala (Morakhi), Cyprinus Carpio (Gulfam), Catla (Thaila) and Hypophthalmichthys molitrix (silver carp).

" this entire exercise of buying the fish seeds is an eye wash because the TDS in the lake is so high that I can't support life and the respondents [concerned government officials] are just making money through this fictitious and perpetual procurement procedure," they argued.

The SHC issued notices to the Sindh Secretary livestock and fisheries and the procurement committee comprising the assistant director fisheries, deputy program director, deputy director fisheries and deputy commissioner Jamshoro.

The respondents have been ordered to appear in person at the next date of hearing on June 24 along with the entire relevant record and inform the court for what purpose those tenders were being floated from time to time.

They would also have to apprise the bench about the results of the fish farming in the lake and the cost and benefit analysis of their endeavours.

The SHC barred the fisheries department from executing the tenders without the court's permission.