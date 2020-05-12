UrduPoint.com
Sindh High Court Bars Schools From Expelling Students Over Non-payment Of Tuition Fee : AG Sindh

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 08:02 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Sindh Advocate General Salman Talibuddin has said that the Sindh High Court had issued an order that no student should be expelled from school during the lockdown in case he was not able to pay the full tuition fees.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Sindh AG said that the Sindh High Court issued the order after approving the petition of the Sindh government.

The Sindh High Court on Tuesday, in response to a petition of the Sindh government, restrained the owners of private schools from expelling their students for non-payment of fees during the lockdown.

The case was pursued by Additional Advocate General Sindh Barrister Shabbir Shah on behalf of the Sindh government.

Barrister Shabbir Shah said that in accordance with the verdict of the court, "No coercive action shall be taken against any of the students in case of nonpayment of full tuition fee".

