UrduPoint.com

Sindh High Court Declares Construction Of Gate At Minister's Village Illegal, Misuse Of Public Funds

Umer Jamshaid 21 seconds ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 10:12 PM

Sindh High Court declares construction of gate at Minister's village illegal, misuse of public funds

Sindh High Court (SHC) Circuit bench on Wednesday declared construction of gate and the wall of the village of PPP minister and MPA Zia Abbas Shah illegal and misuse of public funds and ordered recovery of spent amount

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Sindh High Court (SHC) Circuit bench on Wednesday declared construction of gate and the wall of the village of PPP minister and MPA Zia Abbas Shah illegal and misuse of public funds and ordered recovery of spent amount.

According to Advocate Ali Palh, the honorable Sindh High Court on his petition declared construction of private gate named Bhooral Shah at Shahpur Rizvi Tando Allahyar under the scheme/tender of the district council Tando Allahyar as illegal and misuse of public funds collected through taxes. The court also directed the Secretary Local Govt to refer the matter to Anti Corruption for action under penal law.

Advocate Ali Palh and others had filed a constitutional petition in the year 2018.

Related Topics

Corruption Sindh High Court Tando Allahyar Shahpur 2018 Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Court

Recent Stories

Junaid’s wedding: Chohan brings sweets for PML-N ..

Junaid’s wedding: Chohan brings sweets for PML-N leader Uzma Bukhari

6 minutes ago
 'One Window Facilitation Desks' operating at airpo ..

'One Window Facilitation Desks' operating at airports for overseas Pakistanis' a ..

23 seconds ago
 Bolivia to Finalize Tender for Lithium Deposits in ..

Bolivia to Finalize Tender for Lithium Deposits in March-April - Arce

25 seconds ago
 Provision of basic amenities to people top priorit ..

Provision of basic amenities to people top priority of govt: DC Kohlu

26 seconds ago
 Seychelles slave dance form 'moutya' becomes UNESC ..

Seychelles slave dance form 'moutya' becomes UNESCO heritage

31 seconds ago
 2804 cases registered, 2920 accused arrested in an ..

2804 cases registered, 2920 accused arrested in anti-smog drive

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.