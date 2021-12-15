Sindh High Court (SHC) Circuit bench on Wednesday declared construction of gate and the wall of the village of PPP minister and MPA Zia Abbas Shah illegal and misuse of public funds and ordered recovery of spent amount

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Sindh High Court (SHC) Circuit bench on Wednesday declared construction of gate and the wall of the village of PPP minister and MPA Zia Abbas Shah illegal and misuse of public funds and ordered recovery of spent amount.

According to Advocate Ali Palh, the honorable Sindh High Court on his petition declared construction of private gate named Bhooral Shah at Shahpur Rizvi Tando Allahyar under the scheme/tender of the district council Tando Allahyar as illegal and misuse of public funds collected through taxes. The court also directed the Secretary Local Govt to refer the matter to Anti Corruption for action under penal law.

Advocate Ali Palh and others had filed a constitutional petition in the year 2018.