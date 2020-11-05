The Sindh High Court has declared that leasing or renting out the Sindh police department's plots to the individuals is not permissible under the law

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :The Sindh High Court has declared that leasing or renting out the Sindh police department's plots to the individuals is not permissible under the law.

The Hyderabad circuit bench in a recent order also directed the Sindh Home Department to collect information about all such plots which had been rented or leased to the individuals and submit the same in the court within 15 days.

"Without sanction of the law and authority, leasing out the properties isn't permissible," the order underscored.

The order was given in a revision application filed by Haji Qamaruddin who pleaded through his counsel advocate Arbab Ali Hakro a case against the Hyderabad police over a plot.

The plot in question is a part of the Hyderabad police headquarters and it is located in a commercial area on Al Rahim road in front of the Government Nazreth Girls College.

The petitioner's lawyer apprised the court that his client signed a rent agreement with the Hyderabad police on January 21, 1993, for the said plot. He added that in the beginning the monthly rent was fixed at Rs.120,000 per month which was suddenly later more than doubled to Rs.265,000. He said Qamaruddin continued to pay the enhanced rent for some months before requesting the police authorities to revert to the rent as stated in the old agreement.However, his request was not entertained after which he filed a suit for the performance, which was filed by a party to a contract due to non-performance of the contract.

Qamaruddin lost the suit and the subsequent review petition as well after which he filed a revision application in the SHC in 2009. The SHC dismissed his petition as well while raising questions over legality of the rent agreement. "The Primary question was how and under what authority the Sindh police through the senior superintendent has executed a lease agreement of the subject plot for the operation of a petrol pump?" the court asked.

The court noted that neither the petitioner's counsel nor the Additional Advocate General Sindh could satisfy the court with the answer to its question of legality of the rent agreement. "This act has raised eyebrows that even the land meant for the police headquarters is now being rented out," the court stated in its order."I don't accept this proposition that on the basis of any void order or unauthorized agreement the rights of the parties could be created for their monetary benefit," the order added.The bench said the transaction was a sham and bogus one as the SSP Hyderabad was not vested with the authority to rent out the department's property to an individual.The order noted that the Sindh government had given the property to the police department for their own housing or administrative purpose."However, instead of performing their administrative functions, they have started renting out to properties."