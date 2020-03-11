UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh High Court Direct Panel To Visit Proposed Site Of Isolation Wards

Sumaira FH 37 seconds ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 01:11 PM

Sindh High Court direct panel to visit proposed site of isolation wards

The Sindh High Court, Circuit Bench, Sukkur has directed a panel to visit the proposed site of isolation wards near the Labour Colony and see if it poses any kind of threat to the residents

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :The Sindh High Court, Circuit Bench, Sukkur has directed a panel to visit the proposed site of isolation wards near the Labour Colony and see if it poses any kind of threat to the residents. The bench comprising Justice Rashid Ahmed Soomro and Justice Amjad Ali Sahitto heard the petition filed by Maulana Shahzado Deho.

DG Health Sindh Mubeen Ahmed Memon, Deputy Commissioner (DC), Sukkur, Rana Adeel, Medical Superintendent (MS) Civil Hospital Sukkur, Dr Taslim Akhtar Khamisani, District Health Officer (DHO) Sukkur, Dr Munir Ahmed Manghrio appeared in the court.

Maulana Shahzado told the court that the patients of coronavirus were being kept in isolation wards set up at the Labour Colony, Sukkur.

He said the isolation wards near the Labour Colony could multiply the threat of infection to the locals who could be seriously exposed.

The SHC ordered the Deputy Commissioner Sukkur to submit a report on the issue.

The bench remarked that they would not rely on Sindh government's report.

They directed setting up a committee led by Additional Prosecutor, Advocate Shafi Muhammad Chandio to visit the proposed area and submit report within two days.

Related Topics

Sindh Sindh High Court Visit Rashid Sukkur SITE Amjad Ali Government Court Labour Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PML-N chanting PTI’s narrative for Shehbaz Shari ..

9 minutes ago

Rains, snowfall predicted for parts of KP

42 seconds ago

Asian markets lose early puff as virus uncertainty ..

5 minutes ago

Two-day ' Silk Painting Workshop' on March 28,29

2 minutes ago

Chinese border regions step up efforts to prevent ..

2 minutes ago

Growing confidence in PM's policies boosts remitta ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.