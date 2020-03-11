Sindh High Court direct panel to visit proposed site of isolation wards

The Sindh High Court, Circuit Bench, Sukkur has directed a panel to visit the proposed site of isolation wards near the Labour Colony and see if it poses any kind of threat to the residents

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :The Sindh High Court, Circuit Bench, Sukkur has directed a panel to visit the proposed site of isolation wards near the Labour Colony and see if it poses any kind of threat to the residents. The bench comprising Justice Rashid Ahmed Soomro and Justice Amjad Ali Sahitto heard the petition filed by Maulana Shahzado Deho.

DG Health Sindh Mubeen Ahmed Memon, Deputy Commissioner (DC), Sukkur, Rana Adeel, Medical Superintendent (MS) Civil Hospital Sukkur, Dr Taslim Akhtar Khamisani, District Health Officer (DHO) Sukkur, Dr Munir Ahmed Manghrio appeared in the court.

Maulana Shahzado told the court that the patients of coronavirus were being kept in isolation wards set up at the Labour Colony, Sukkur.

He said the isolation wards near the Labour Colony could multiply the threat of infection to the locals who could be seriously exposed.

The SHC ordered the Deputy Commissioner Sukkur to submit a report on the issue.

The bench remarked that they would not rely on Sindh government's report.

They directed setting up a committee led by Additional Prosecutor, Advocate Shafi Muhammad Chandio to visit the proposed area and submit report within two days.