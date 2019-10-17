Sindh High Court directed Sindh ACE Chairman to conduct impartial probe over Combined Effluent Treatment plant in Kotri

The Sindh High Court here Thursday directed Sindh Enquiries and Anti Corruption Establishment's Chairman to conduct an impartial and efficient probe over Combined Effluent Treatment Plant in Kotri, Jamshoro

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :The Sindh High Court here Thursday directed Sindh Enquiries and Anti Corruption Establishment's Chairman to conduct an impartial and efficient probe over Combined Effluent Treatment Plant in Kotri, Jamshoro.

The Chairman, who was summoned at the last date of hearing on October 10, assured the court that he would personally oversee the investigation.

The court adjourned the hearing to October 28 directing ACE to submit inquiry report.

The SHC at the last hearing had given three queries to the technical officer of ACE Irshad Ahmed and the circle officer Inayat Ali Qureshi.

The officials were asked to tell the court the amount of loss caused to the exchequer by the contractor M/S ARA Joint Venture Karachi and the officials of SITE limited.

The ACE was also directed to fix the individual responsibilities and to explain to the court the reasons due to which the treatment plant remained non-functional. "... they are unable to reply the questions," justice Sahito observed.

The plant was built on a 2010 order of SHC to stop the unchecked released of toxic contaminants from Kotri SITE area in the K B feeder canal which supplies water to Karachi.

The ACE registered a FIR on April 2, 2019, in Kotri, Jamshoro district, nominating 11 persons in the case under sections 409, 420, 467, 468, 477-A, 218 and 34 of Pakistan Penal Code.

The case was lodged on the state's complaint by the circle officer Qureshi.

According to ACE, the former managing director of SITE Abdul Rasheed Solangi had hired the consultant M/S International Design Group to prepare the PC-1 in coordination with the chief engineer Abdul Waheed Shaikh.

The PC-1 was approved in April, 2010, at the cost of Rs667 million.

However, the ACE claimed that an agreement signed by the chief engineer Shaikh of SITE with M/S ARA Joint Venture Karachi in June, 2010, increased the cost to Rs966.95 million without obtaining approval for the revised cost.