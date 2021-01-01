Sindh High Court directs for identification of land for central transport stand in Hyderabad

The Sindh High Court Hyderabad Circuit Bench here Friday ordered authorities concerned to identify a piece of land for setting up a central transport stop in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :The Sindh High Court Hyderabad Circuit Bench here Friday ordered authorities concerned to identify a piece of land for setting up a central transport stop in Hyderabad.

In a petition filed by some transporters praying for establishing a stop, the court also ordered removal of all illegal stops from the city. The bench gave 2 months to the authorities to identify and earmark a piece of land for the said purpose. "Meanwhile, as a stopgap arrangement, the petitioners/transporters could be allowed to operate their vehicles from an area beyond the limits of Isra University hospital (in Hatri area)," the order reads. "It has been undertaken by all the officials that all the temporary van/car terminals or stops being operated on makeshift places would be removed from the limits of Hyderabad," the order further reads.

The court directed the Hyderabad police to assist the district administration in their action for removal of the illegal transport stops. In a letter sent to the Sindh Secretary Transport in September last year, Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro had pointed out around a dozen illegal stops which had been operating in Hyderabad. An official told the APP that the district administration would begin crackdown against the illegal stops from next week. Additional advocate general Allah Bachayo Soomro, DC, Vigilance Officer Transport department Bashir Hussain, Secretary Regional Transport Authority Hyderabad Waheed Ali Panhwar and Inspector Muhammad Aijaz Khan on behalf of DSP traffic, besides the petitioners, attended the hearing.