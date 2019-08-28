Sindh High Court directs govt to establish Consumer Protection Councils

Sindh High Court (SHC) has directed the Sindh Government to establish Consumer Protection Council at the provincial as well as district level within 20 days

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) : Sindh High Court (SHC) has directed the Sindh Government to establish Consumer Protection Council at the provincial as well as district level within 20 days.

A two-judge bench headed by Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar was hearing two identical petitions seeking implementation of Sindh Consumer Protection Act, 2014.

The petitions were moved by Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) in larger public interest for establishment of Consumer Courts in all districts of the province. They also prayed for the establishment of Consumer Protection Council at the provincial as well as District level.

During the course of hearing, it was apprised that 29 Consumer Protection courts have been established at district level in the province and the matter pertaining to non-payment of salaries to some of the presiding officers of the courts have been resolved.

The court after hearing the respondents and representatives of relevant departments, disposed of the petitions with direction to the provincial Government to establish Consumer Protection Councils at the provincial as well as district level within 20 days.