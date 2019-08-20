Sindh High Court directs NAB to conduct inquiry into water shortage, poor drainage system

The Sindh High Court (SHC) Tuesday directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to conduct inquiry into shortage of water and poor drainage system in Hyderabad and submit its findings to the court on September 2

The Circuit bench of Sindh High court comprising Justice Muhammad Iqbal Kalhoro and Justice Amjad Sahito heard the petition filed by Sajjad Ahmad Chandio advocate.

Court expressed annoyance over poor performance of the officials of WASA, Qasimabad Municipal Committee and other relevant departments and ordered the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to conduct inquiry about the matter and submit its report to the court on next hearing of to be fixed on September 2, 2019.

The Prosecutor NAB, Managing Director of WASA Saleemuddin, Chief Municipal Officer Qasimabad Hatim Mallah and other concerned officers were also present in the court during hearing.