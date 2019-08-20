UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh High Court Directs NAB To Conduct Inquiry Into Water Shortage, Poor Drainage System

Muhammad Irfan 30 seconds ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 09:31 PM

Sindh High Court directs NAB to conduct inquiry into water shortage, poor drainage system

The Sindh High Court (SHC) Tuesday directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to conduct inquiry into shortage of water and poor drainage system in Hyderabad and submit its findings to the court on September 2

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :The Sindh High Court (SHC) Tuesday directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to conduct inquiry into shortage of water and poor drainage system in Hyderabad and submit its findings to the court on September 2.

The Circuit bench of Sindh High court comprising Justice Muhammad Iqbal Kalhoro and Justice Amjad Sahito heard the petition filed by Sajjad Ahmad Chandio advocate.

Court expressed annoyance over poor performance of the officials of WASA, Qasimabad Municipal Committee and other relevant departments and ordered the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to conduct inquiry about the matter and submit its report to the court on next hearing of to be fixed on September 2, 2019.

The Prosecutor NAB, Managing Director of WASA Saleemuddin, Chief Municipal Officer Qasimabad Hatim Mallah and other concerned officers were also present in the court during hearing.

Related Topics

Sindh Hearing Shortage Sindh High Court National Accountability Bureau Poor Water Hyderabad Qasimabad September 2019 Court

Recent Stories

372 applications for national elections received i ..

47 minutes ago

Northampton University, University of Karachi like ..

23 seconds ago

Atiq in command in 2nd Jinnah Golf Tour 2019

24 seconds ago

University of Karachi to discuss Karachi's environ ..

26 seconds ago

Germany's Merkel Says EU Will Weigh 'Practical Sol ..

28 seconds ago

Punjab Chief Minister reviews PITB performance

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.