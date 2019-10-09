Sindh High Court directs Sindh government to clear outstanding dues of media advertisement

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has ordered Sindh Information Department to negotiate with Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) for payments of outstanding dues must be paid before 30th October with the compliance report to this court

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th October, 2019) The Sindh High Court (SHC) has ordered Sindh Information Department to negotiate with Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) for payments of outstanding dues must be paid before 30th October with the compliance report to this court.This was directed by two members division bench, comprising of Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Faisal Agha while hearing the contempt of court petition filed by CPNE against non-compliance of Court order dated 30.05.2019, regarding payment of outstanding dues to media houses.CPNE Secretary General Dr.

Jabbar Khattak apprised the court that partial payments had been made so far but huge amount of advertisements issued directly as well as through advertising agencies was still outstanding.

Director (advertisement) Sindh Information Department Zulfiqar Ali Shah assured in reply that remaining payments would be made very soon.Court ordered director advertisement to liaison meetings with CPNE for resolving the issue and ensure the payment of dues before next hearing."Reconcile payment details with CPNE and clear dues accordingly followed by submission of compliance report on 30th October" Court further directed.Senior editors, journalists and media workers were present during the hearing in large number; while advocate Ghulam Muhammad Dars pleaded the petition in the absence of Rafiq Kalwar advocate.