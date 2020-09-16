Sindh High Court directs SSP to produce detained advocate before court on Sept 22

The Circuit bench of Sindh High Court has directed Senior Superintendent of Police Hyderabad to recover and produce the alleged detainee advocate Muhib Leghari before the court on next date of hearing fixed for September, 22

The honorable court in a petition filed by the wife of Muhib Leghari through her counsel Sajjad Chandio advocate, issued notices to Deputy Attorney General, Additional Advocate General and learned Additional Prosecutor General Sindh for next hearing.

In case of failure, SSP would have to appear in person before the bench along with a comprehensive report with regard to efforts taken by him in this connection, court order reads.

The counsel for the petitioner stated in the petition that the alleged detainee, who is an advocate by profession was taken away by the officials of law enforcement agencies on September 4 from village Sahib Khan Chandio within jurisdiction of Hatri Police Station and since then his whereabouts are not known.