Sindh High Court grants bail to accused in a money laundering case

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :The Sindh High Court (SHC) Monday granted bail to Haresh Karela who is facing a probe by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for the alleged money laundering.

The Hyderabad Circuit Bench granted bail against a surety bond of Rs 2 million to Karela, who belongs to Mirpurkhas district.

Karela's counsel advocate Sajjad Ahmed Chandio argued that the FIA had initially made charges of money laundering against Karela but the charges were later changed with Bit-Coin trade.

He contended that no legislation banning the Bit-Coin or the crypto currencies trade existed in Pakistan.

Chandio said his client had been kept behind bars for the last 6 months without any provision.