Sindh High Court grants interim bail to Agha Zafarullah Durrani

The former Director General Sindh Agriculture Extension Agha Zafarullah Durrani secured interim bail from the Sindh High Court here Wednesday in the case of alleged corruption of hundreds of millions of rupees

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :The former Director General Sindh Agriculture Extension Agha Zafarullah Durrani secured interim bail from the Sindh High Court here Wednesday in the case of alleged corruption of hundreds of millions of rupees.

According to details, the SHC granted bail to Durrani against a surety of Rs 50,000 for 2 weeks.

Durrani is facing charges of corruption in an Anti Corruption Establishment led investigation. He has been charged with embezzling the funds for procurement of 447 tractors in the financial year 2012-13.

Earlier, the Anti Corruption Court dismissed the bail plea of Durrani after which he knocked the door of SHC.