Sindh High Court Grants Interim Bail To Bisharat Zardari .allegedly Occupied Farm House In Badin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 seconds ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 09:02 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :The Sindh High Court here Monday granted interim bail to Bisharat Zardari who allegedly occupied the farm house of Federal Minister Dr Fehmida Mirza in Badin district last week.

The court accepted bail plea of Zardari against a surety of Rs 50,000.

Zardari is among dozens of people who have been booked in an FIR under sections 382, 506/2, 458, 342, 337-H (ii), 447, 448, 147, 148 and 149 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) at Pangrio police station in Badin.

He allegedly led an armed group of over 100 men and occupied the farm house, which is spread over hundreds of acres, by force while keeping four persons of the farm house's staff hostage.

