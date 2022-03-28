Sindh High Court grants interim bail to Samitra Manjiani in custodial killling case

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :President of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) ladies wing, Tharparkar chapter, Samitra Manjiani, secure interim bail from Sindh High Court on Monday in the case of custodial killing of a young man in a police station.

Manjiani was granted bail against a surety of Rs.100,000.

The SHO of Mithi police station, Manjiani and two of her relatives were booked in the FIR of death of 27 years old Bhagchand Meghwadh who died in the police station on March 24.

Meghway was arrested on a theft complaint registered by Aachar Meghwadh. The SSP Tharparkar suspended the SHO of Mithi police station and other cops who were on duty at the time of the incident.