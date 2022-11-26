UrduPoint.com

Sindh High Court Grants Stay Order Regarding Transfer Of Case Against Chancellor, Vice Chancellor Of Isra University

Umer Jamshaid Published November 26, 2022 | 11:25 PM

Sindh High Court grants stay order regarding transfer of case against Chancellor, Vice Chancellor of Isra University

The Sindh High Court has stayed the order of the Seventh District and Session Judge Hyderabad who had transferred the hearing of the case against Isra University's disputed Chancellor, Vice Chancellor, and other officials to Anti Terrorism Court

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :The Sindh High Court has stayed the order of the Seventh District and Session Judge Hyderabad who had transferred the hearing of the case against Isra University's disputed Chancellor, Vice Chancellor, and other officials to Anti Terrorism Court.

The Hyderabad circuit bench issued the stay on a petition filed by Dr Hameedullah Kazi, Dr Ghulam Qadir Kazi, Dr Ahmed Waliullah Kazi, Dr Roshan Bhatti and 4 others.

The court put the respondents including the Hyderabad police and Additional Advocate General Sindh on notice for December 19.

The petitioners' counsel advocate Sajjad Ahmed Chandio informed the court that the said Judge on November 19 referred the case of assault on the campus, lodged by Hatri police station on the state's complaint on January 15, 2022, to the ATC.

The lawyer argued that the FIR's complainant Sub Inspector Aftab Ahmed Memon himself became the Investigation Officer of the case.

He further informed the court that five months after lodging the FIR, DIG Hyderabad Peer Muhammad Shah transferred the case to DSP Hala, Matiari district, Sagheer Mugheri for re-investigation.

But the petitioners challenged the DIG's order in the SHC which on October 4 barred police from conducting a re-investigation, while allowing any ongoing investigation to continue, he added.

Related Topics

Sindh Hearing Sindh High Court Police Police Station Hyderabad Hala Matiari January October November December FIR From Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

US Willing to Grant Targeted Sanctions Relief to V ..

US Willing to Grant Targeted Sanctions Relief to Venezuela to Spur Intra Talks - ..

6 minutes ago
 Strict monitoring system in Lahore Waste Managemen ..

Strict monitoring system in Lahore Waste Management Company

7 minutes ago
 First-ever Chief Commissioner chess championship o ..

First-ever Chief Commissioner chess championship organized

7 minutes ago
 Anti polio drive inaugurated

Anti polio drive inaugurated

7 minutes ago
 9 miscreants killed; 3 held in Balochistan operati ..

9 miscreants killed; 3 held in Balochistan operation

7 minutes ago
 Best recreational facilities being provided in Win ..

Best recreational facilities being provided in Winter festival: PHA

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.