Sindh High Court grants stay order regarding transfer of case against Chancellor, Vice Chancellor of Isra University

The Sindh High Court has stayed the order of the Seventh District and Session Judge Hyderabad who had transferred the hearing of the case against Isra University's disputed Chancellor, Vice Chancellor, and other officials to Anti Terrorism Court

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :The Sindh High Court has stayed the order of the Seventh District and Session Judge Hyderabad who had transferred the hearing of the case against Isra University's disputed Chancellor, Vice Chancellor, and other officials to Anti Terrorism Court.

The Hyderabad circuit bench issued the stay on a petition filed by Dr Hameedullah Kazi, Dr Ghulam Qadir Kazi, Dr Ahmed Waliullah Kazi, Dr Roshan Bhatti and 4 others.

The court put the respondents including the Hyderabad police and Additional Advocate General Sindh on notice for December 19.

The petitioners' counsel advocate Sajjad Ahmed Chandio informed the court that the said Judge on November 19 referred the case of assault on the campus, lodged by Hatri police station on the state's complaint on January 15, 2022, to the ATC.

The lawyer argued that the FIR's complainant Sub Inspector Aftab Ahmed Memon himself became the Investigation Officer of the case.

He further informed the court that five months after lodging the FIR, DIG Hyderabad Peer Muhammad Shah transferred the case to DSP Hala, Matiari district, Sagheer Mugheri for re-investigation.

But the petitioners challenged the DIG's order in the SHC which on October 4 barred police from conducting a re-investigation, while allowing any ongoing investigation to continue, he added.