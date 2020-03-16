UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh High Court Hear 20 Cases Per Day , Suggests SHCBA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 26 seconds ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 11:16 PM

Sindh High court hear 20 cases per day , Suggests SHCBA

The Sindh High Court Bar Association (SHCBA) Hyderabad on Monday passed a resolution demanding that the Sindh High Court to hear 20 cases per day as a preventive measure against spread of the coronavirus

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :The Sindh High Court Bar Association (SHCBA) Hyderabad on Monday passed a resolution demanding that the Sindh High Court to hear 20 cases per day as a preventive measure against spread of the coronavirus.

According to the minutes of the meeting which were issued here, the bar suggested the court to decrease the case load so that fewer lawyers and litigants turned up in the court.

The office bearers of the Hyderabad District Bar Association (HDBA) also attended the meeting.

The bar demanded of the government to carry out fumigation in the court buildings and to supply hand sanitizers, hand wash systems and thermal guns for the buildings of the SHC and the bar associations.

The bar also announced cancellation of all lawyers' gatherings including reception scheduled for ECP Sindh member of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) advocate Nisar Ahmed Durrani.

Meanwhile, at a separate meeting of the Hyderabad District Bar Association decided to suspend the court work and all activities at the bar except the urgent matters for 3 days from March 17.

"The situation will be further monitored and the decision will be taken accordingly," a resolution passed by the bar reads.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Resolution Sindh High Court Election Commission Of Pakistan Lawyers Hyderabad March All From Government Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE temporarily suspends prayers in all places of ..

2 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Jordan review efforts t ..

1 hour ago

'Test every suspected case' of COVID-19: WHO

25 seconds ago

Russian court backs Putin presidential 'reset' pla ..

26 seconds ago

140,000 workers laid off in Ireland over virus: st ..

29 seconds ago

Cuba allows docking of virus-hit British cruise sh ..

31 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.