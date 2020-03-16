Sindh High court hear 20 cases per day , Suggests SHCBA

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :The Sindh High Court Bar Association (SHCBA) Hyderabad on Monday passed a resolution demanding that the Sindh High Court to hear 20 cases per day as a preventive measure against spread of the coronavirus.

According to the minutes of the meeting which were issued here, the bar suggested the court to decrease the case load so that fewer lawyers and litigants turned up in the court.

The office bearers of the Hyderabad District Bar Association (HDBA) also attended the meeting.

The bar demanded of the government to carry out fumigation in the court buildings and to supply hand sanitizers, hand wash systems and thermal guns for the buildings of the SHC and the bar associations.

The bar also announced cancellation of all lawyers' gatherings including reception scheduled for ECP Sindh member of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) advocate Nisar Ahmed Durrani.

Meanwhile, at a separate meeting of the Hyderabad District Bar Association decided to suspend the court work and all activities at the bar except the urgent matters for 3 days from March 17.

"The situation will be further monitored and the decision will be taken accordingly," a resolution passed by the bar reads.