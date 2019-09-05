Sindh High Court hears petition against confinement of social worker

The Sindh High Court has put the Deputy Commissioner and SSP Mirpurkhas district on notice in a petition concerning house confinement of an individual under Maintenance of Public Order (MPO)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :The Sindh High Court has put the Deputy Commissioner and SSP Mirpurkhas district on notice in a petition concerning house confinement of an individual under Maintenance of Public Order (MPO).

The Hyderabad Circuit Bench on Thursday ordered the two officials to submit reply on September 11.

The petitioners Zulfiqar Halepoto and Shahid Babbur apprised the court that the social worker Wajid Laghari had been put under the house arrest for a month. The directives in that regard had been given by the Home Department, they added.