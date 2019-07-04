Sindh High Court hears petition praying to make child protection mechanism functional

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :In a petition concerning non-functional Child Protection Authority and delay in constituting the district based Child Protection Units, Sindh High Court has asked the provincial government to submit reply.

The petitioners Zulfiqar Halepoto, Shahid Ali and 2 others apprised the court that the Sindh Child Protection Authority Act, 2011, had to be enforced through Sindh Social Welfare Department.

They said the Act called for setting up the authority at the provincial and units at the district levels, adding that though the authority was notified on November 20, 2014, it was yet to become functional.

They apprised the court that the authority was sanctioned Rs.

200 million budget in the fiscal 2016-17 and 2017-18 but the same amount lapsed due to non-utilization.

They prayed the court to order the provincial government to immediately appoint Director General of the Authority and direct the Social Welfare Department to make a comprehensive plan to utilize the funds in order to benefit the children.

The petitioners pleaded the court to order the government to submit report containing details of the existing units and staff as well as their performance during last 3 years.

The court adjourned hearing of the petition to first week of September, 2019, while asking the respondents to submit reply.