Sindh High Court Issues Contempt Notice To SSGC For Noncompliance Of Court Order

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 day ago Thu 23rd January 2020 | 10:58 PM

Sindh High Court issues contempt notice to SSGC for noncompliance of court order

The Sindh High Court has issued contempt of court notice to Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC) in a petition concerning regularization of thousands of contractual employees

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :The Sindh High Court has issued contempt of court notice to Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC) in a petition concerning regularization of thousands of contractual employees.

According to details, the Hyderabad Circuit Bench on Thursday directed the company's top officials cited as respondents in the case to submit reply on February 6.

The officials have been asked to explain why the SHC's January 24, 2019, decision following the January 7 rejection of the company's appeal in the Supreme Court has not been implemented.

The petitioners Muhammad Ali Shah, Farrukh Zeb and others submitted through their counsel advocate Ghulam Shabbir Shar that the SSGC was not complying with the court's order.

They apprised the court that the apex court on January 7 rejected appeal of the SSGC against SHC's order for the regularization while upholding the latter's judgment.

They alleged that they approached the officials after the January 7 order requesting them for compliance but the same was not done.

The apex court's bench comprising chief justice of Pakistan justice Gulzar Ahmed, justice Aijaz ul Ahsan and justice Sajjad Ali Shah rejected the company's appeal while upholding the high court's order.

"... the learned high court has dealt with all these aspects of the matter in the impugned judgment, we see no reason to interfere with the same nor has any such reason been effectively canvassed before us. These petitions are accordingly dismissed," read the supreme court's order.

According to advocate Shar, thousands of employees had been working on contract in the company.

