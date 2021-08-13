UrduPoint.com

Sindh High Court Issues Notice To Secretary Education Sindh In Non Payment Of Salaries Case

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :The Sindh High Court Hyderabad circuit bench Thursday issued notice to Secretary education Sindh for inordinate delay in release of salaries to some 83 government school teachers.

According to details, the Hyderabad Circuit Bench ordered the Secretary to submit a report in that regard on September 1.

A similar order was also issued at the last date of hearing but no compliance over which the court again issued a show cause notice to the secretary.

The teachers complained that they had not been paid their salaries for up to last 4 years for various reasons.

Separately, the SHC also put the Sindh Secretary Local Government on notice in a petition filed by 35 pensioners who claimed that Town Committee Jamshoro was making unlawful deductions from their pensions.

The court ordered the Secretary to submit a complete record pertaining to the pensions of the town committee in the SHC within 4 weeks.

