Sindh High Court issues notices to irrigation officials to explain water shortage in Badin

The Sindh High Court has issued show cause notices to 7 officials of the Sindh Irrigation Department and Sindh Irrigation and Drainage Authority (SIDA) including Secretary Irrigation over shortage of water in Badin district

The bench comprising justice Salahuddin Panhwar ordered the 7 respondents to explain as to why they should not be booked in an FIR registered under the sections of Pakistan Penal Code for not providing water to the area.

"... as to why they shall not be booked under PPC for committing a serious crime by depriving the tail-end khatedars from drinking and irrigation water thereby making their lives miserable," the judge stated.

He also ordered Sindh Secretary Irrigation to organize a public hearing with the farmers of Ahmed Raju area in Shaheed Fazil Rahu taluka of Badin district on July 20.

Justice Panhwar directed the Secretary to also submit a complete report to ensure that the farmers of Chakri, Nukerji, Grari and Mari Masyo minors, Garari and Ahmed Rajo regulators received due share of water without any hindrance.

The SHC issued notices to Deputy Advocate General to assist the court in deciding deployment of Rangers to help the irrigation officials in controlling the water theft.

The court also took on record the site visit report submitted by 1st Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate Badin district Waqar Hussain.

The judge stated in the report that during his visit he witnessed hardly half feet water levels in Jhole Branch and Guni canal against the requirement of over 3 feet water levels.

He noted that the water currently being supplied was hardly sufficient for drinking purpose for the humans and livestock animals living in those areas.

The SHC adjourned the hearing to July 23 while also putting Deputy Commissioner and SSP Badin on notice to personally appear in the court.