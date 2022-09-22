Sindh High Court issues notices to Sindh DG Health, DC, DHO Dadu, MS for allegedly failing to provide facilities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :The Sindh High Court has issued contempt notices to Sindh Director General Health, Deputy Commissioner Dadu, District Health Officer Dadu and a medical superintendent for allegedly failing to provide facilities to the flood affected people.

The notices were issued in a contempt of court petition filed by advocate Altaf Sachal Awan.

The lawyer pointed out that on September 13 the SHC had ordered the alleged contemnors to establish tent cities along with medical camps, provide ration, mosquito nets and other required facilities.

He added that the court had also asked the alleged contemnors to carryout dewatering in the flooded towns and villages of Dadu.

The SHC had ordered the Sindh Director General Health to ensure availability of ambulances at the relief camps 24 hours a day.

The Sindh Child Protection Department, Sindh Commission on the Status of Women and the National Commission on Human Rights were asked to mobilize in order to protect the children and women.

The SSP Dadu was directed to maintain law and order and to ensure security of the people living in the camps.

However, the lawyer claimed, the court's directions had not been complied in utter defiance.

Awan said the authorities were also not carrying out fumigation to prevent the spread of malaria and dengue.

After hearing arguments of the petitioner, the SHC put the respondents on notice for September 27.