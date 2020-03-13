Sindh High Court limits entry into circuit bench premises owing to Corona threat

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :The Sindh High Court Hyderabad Circuit Bench here Friday directed the lawyers and the litigants to appear in the court only if their case proceeding was scheduled in the court.

According to a circular issued by Additional Registrar Syed Sabit Ali Shah, directives had been issued in view of the risk of the spread of the corona virus.

The circular conveyed that the security in charge had been directed to ask the public litigants to produce copy of the court notices before allowing them to enter.

"... all litigant public be asked to produce copy of notices or cause list in order to ensure that their appearance is mandatory," it reads.

The circular stated that the entry of the lawyers, litigants and other people would be monitored in the court.

It further apprised that the staff of the court had been asked to wear the masks during their presence in the court.

The circular also requested the bar associations to cooperate in order to implement the preventive measures.