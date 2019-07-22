The Sindh High Court, Monday maintained the status quo against closing of Khana Badosh writer's cafe till the next date of hearing to be fixed on 1 August, 2019

In a constitutional petition filed by former Secretary Sindhi Adabi Sangat Taj Joyo and 11 others through their counsel Meer Ahmed Mangrio against closing of Khana Badosh Writer's cafe and disconnecting it's utility services, the Circuit bench comprising two judges of the honorable Sindh High Court issued notices to the respondents and the Additional Advocate General Sindh to appear before circuit bench on next date of hearing.

The division bench by maintaining status quo directed the respondents No.

4, the Director Sindh Museum to restore all utility services of the Khana Badosh writer's cafe till next date of hearing.

The Court also directed the Commissioner Hyderabad to pay visit of Allama Dauddpota library which is part of Sindh Museum maintained by Culture and Tourism department and submit report regarding number of books, availability of seats and computers there.

The Commissioner was directed to submit another report with regard to public libraries in Hyderabad urban areas.

The Court also authorised the Commissioner to depute any officer who shall visit all public libraries under the local government and provincial government.