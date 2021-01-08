UrduPoint.com
Sindh High Court Moved For Completion Of Hyderabad SITE Phase II

Umer Jamshaid 57 seconds ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 10:35 PM

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has taken the issue of delay in completion of the Hyderabad SITE extension or SITE phase II project to Sindh High Court. Talking to the media after submitting the petition at Hyderabad Circuit Bench Friday, former MPA advocate Dilawar Qureshi, who was accompanied by the petitioners

Talking to the media after submitting the petition at Hyderabad Circuit Bench Friday, former MPA advocate Dilawar Qureshi, who was accompanied by the petitioners, blamed the Sindh government for the inordinate delay.

Qureshi, the petitioners' counsel, informed that the SITE limited acquired 300 acres from the provincial government to establish SITE phase-II which was announced in 2008, containing 250 plots priced for Rs.1.5 million per acre.The buyers were asked to pay 50 percent price in advance and the remaining in installments starting from 2011, he added.

According to him, a scheme titled development of infrastructure in new extension area, SITE Hyderabad, was included in the list of non-ADP works in the budget 2008-09. He told that the SITE limited advertised tender for construction of boundary wall for the phase-II in 2015 with the deadline of completing the construction in 6 months but the work has not been started so far even after 5 years.

He said MPA Nadeem Ahmed Siddiqui and Sikandar Ali, vice president of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Trade and Small Industry and an allottee of SITE phase-II, had filed the petition.

The petitioners maintained that the SITE limited issued letters in 2011 for allotment of land to 34 industrialists who together paid Rs.25.67 million but the SITE never issued the allotment orders.

They claimed that all the 250 allottees had together paid around Rs.350 million to the SITE limited which had failed to carry out the development works. They pleaded that the SITE limited by delaying completion of the phase-II had caused billions of rupees loss to the national exchequer because the industrial units which had started operation in the phase II would have paid taxes in billions to the government.

Both the petitioners apprised the court that from time to time they sent letters to the competent authority for developing the scheme but to no avail. The petitioners told that they had prayed the court to order the SITE limited to complete the project in 6 months and to desist from selling, transferring, allotting or leasing the plots in question.

