Sindh High Court notifies timings for Ramazan

The High Court of Sindh (SHC) on Monday announced the courts timings and office timings for the holy month of Ramazan-ul-mubarak

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :The High Court of Sindh (SHC) on Monday announced the courts timings and office timings for the holy month of Ramazan-ul-mubarak.

The SHC has notified for general information that the SHC Bench at Karachi, Sukkur and Circuit Courts at Hyderabad and Larkana would observe court sitting on Monday to Thursday from 8:30 am to 10:30am with an interval from 10:30 am to 11 am and again court sitting after interval from 11 am to 01 pm while chamber work from 01 pm to 01:30 pm.

The court sitting would be held on Friday from 08:30 am to 11:30 am without any interval.

The office timings on Monday to Thursday and Saturday would be 08 am to 01:30 pm while on Friday from 08 am to 12:30 pm. Saturday would be judgment �writing day as already notified.

The District & Sub-ordinate courts in Sindh would observe the timing on Monday to Thursday and Saturday from 08 am to 01:30 pm while on Friday from 08 am to 12:30 pm.