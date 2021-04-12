UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh High Court Notifies Timings For Ramazan

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 08:58 PM

Sindh High Court notifies timings for Ramazan

The High Court of Sindh (SHC) on Monday announced the courts timings and office timings for the holy month of Ramazan-ul-mubarak

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :The High Court of Sindh (SHC) on Monday announced the courts timings and office timings for the holy month of Ramazan-ul-mubarak.

The SHC has notified for general information that the SHC Bench at Karachi, Sukkur and Circuit Courts at Hyderabad and Larkana would observe court sitting on Monday to Thursday from 8:30 am to 10:30am with an interval from 10:30 am to 11 am and again court sitting after interval from 11 am to 01 pm while chamber work from 01 pm to 01:30 pm.

The court sitting would be held on Friday from 08:30 am to 11:30 am without any interval.

The office timings on Monday to Thursday and Saturday would be 08 am to 01:30 pm while on Friday from 08 am to 12:30 pm. Saturday would be judgment �writing day as already notified.

The District & Sub-ordinate courts in Sindh would observe the timing on Monday to Thursday and Saturday from 08 am to 01:30 pm while on Friday from 08 am to 12:30 pm.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Hyderabad Sukkur Larkana Chamber From Court

Recent Stories

UN Special Envoy for Yemen Urges Parties to Negoti ..

3 minutes ago

Princes William, Harry in emotional tributes to gr ..

3 minutes ago

World's priciest painting may be a Leonardo after ..

3 minutes ago

KP Govt finalizes by-laws for establishment, regul ..

3 minutes ago

UN chief calls for 'resilient' response to recover ..

6 minutes ago

Family protests 'land grabbing' by AJK PM's relati ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.