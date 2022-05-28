UrduPoint.com

Sindh High Court Orders Analysis Of Manchar Lake's Water

Faizan Hashmi Published May 28, 2022 | 10:56 PM

Sindh High Court orders analysis of Manchar lake's water

The Sindh High Court has ordered the Karachi University, Sindh University and Sindh Agriculture University to independently conduct analysis of Manchar lake's water and submit the reports before the court

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :The Sindh High Court has ordered the Karachi University, Sindh University and Sindh Agriculture University to independently conduct analysis of Manchar lake's water and submit the reports before the court.

The Hyderabad Circuit Bench of SHC passed the order in a petition challenging hatching fish by the Sindh Livestock and Fisheries Department in the polluted water of the lake.

The petitioner Muhammad Shareef Mallah maintained through his counsel advocate Nouman Sahito that the Department was guilty of contempt of court.

The petitioner alleged that billions of rupees were being invested on procuring the fish eggs which were later being dropped in the lake on the pretext of natural growth.

He pointed out that on November 11, 2021, the Director General Fisheries Mir Allahdad Talpur issued a bidding evaluation report for the purpose of buying fish eggs of different fish species for the lake, ignoring the SHC's order.

The bench recalled that on June 1, 2021, the SHC had passed an injunctive order, barring the fisheries department from procuring seeds for feeding fish in the lake.

Talpur and Director Fisheries Inland Habibur Rehman Narejo apprised the court that the feed seeds in the lake was dipped every year and claimed that the fish growing in the lake's water was fit for human consumption.

They suggested the court order testing the water samples from different locations of the lake and expressed hope that the results will prove that the water is conducive for natural growth of fish.

The bench noted that the pH and total dissolved solids (TDS) determine the quality of water and its conduciveness for growth.

"It is alarming that these tenders could be awarded without water (quality) assessment and thus would be a futile attempt for such purpose and may have a financial catch for some individuals," the bench stated.

The court observed that a pH level of 7 was required to allow healthy aquatic growth and that any reading below or above that benchmark was considered hazardous.

Talpur recommended to the court that the Department of Freshwater Biology and Fisheries of Sindh University, Department of Land and Water Management of Sindh Agriculture University and Karachi University should be tasked with independently testing the lake's water.

"Since the interim order is operating and the tender process is halted, we are of the view that immediate steps be taken for the assessment of water condition of Manchar," the bench said The court issued notices to the 3 universities, directing them to test the water samples from the lake and submit the analysis report before the next date of hearing which has been scheduled for June 2.

Related Topics

Sindh Hearing Contempt Of Court Sindh High Court Water Agriculture Hyderabad Reading May June November Karachi University From Billion Court

Recent Stories

British Kashmiris take to street in UK, demanding ..

British Kashmiris take to street in UK, demanding Yasin's immediate release from ..

2 minutes ago
 IESCO notifies power suspension programme

IESCO notifies power suspension programme

2 minutes ago
 Maryam asks SC to remain impartial

Maryam asks SC to remain impartial

7 minutes ago
 Prime Minister to consult political stakeholders o ..

Prime Minister to consult political stakeholders on charter of economy

2 minutes ago
 Barrister Danyal cuts cake on Youm-e-Takbeer with ..

Barrister Danyal cuts cake on Youm-e-Takbeer with party workers

2 minutes ago
 5,226 polling stations set up for Balochistan LG p ..

5,226 polling stations set up for Balochistan LG polls

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.