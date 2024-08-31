Sindh High Court Orders Crackdown On Money Launderers, Rejects Bail Plea
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 31, 2024 | 09:20 PM
MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) The Sindh High Court's Mirpurkhas Circuit Bench has rejected the pre-arrest bail plea of two moneylenders, Roopchand alias Ramesh and Naresh Kumar, accused in a private interest loan case.
The court ordered the Sindh government to take action against money launderers (Sood Khor) and instructed the IG Sindh to review the Sindh Private Loan Act 2023. The court directed all SSPs to take immediate action against moneylenders and asked the Secretary Home and Government of Sindh to issue urgent instructions to all Deputy Commissioners to crack down on those involved in illegal private loans.
The order came after the complainant, Mandro Mal, filed a case under the Sindh Prohibition of Interest on Private Loans Act 2023 against the accused at Vijoto Police Station in District Tharparkar/Mithi. Expert Assistant Prosecutor General Sindh Dhani Bakhsh Marri opposed the pre-arrest bail application of the accused.
