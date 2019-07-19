Sindh High Court orders FIA to expedite investigation of a case of suicide due to blackmailing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

In the matter of suicide committed by a woman in Tando Muhammad Khan district due to alleged blackmailing by some men, Sindh High Court has ordered Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to complete investigation within a month

The Hyderabad Circuit Bench on Friday directed the FIA's Assistant Director to submit the preliminary report of the probe in the court.

The court also directed the police to assist the FIA in the investigation.

The petitioner Dr Lachman Das, father of deceased 31 year old Aneela Meghwadh, through his counsel advocate Ali Palh pleaded that the police and other investigation agencies were not probing the matter efficiently.

He prayed the court to order Sindh Secretary Home to constitute a Joint Investigation Team to investigate the involvement of the 3 men who had been accused in the FIR lodged on complaint of the father.

He also pleaded the court to order Badin district's police to insert the relevant sections of Pakistan Penal Code in the FIR to make the case stronger.

According to the petitioner, Aneela committed suicide on May 18 after she was allegedly blackmailed and harassed by Somchand Meghwadh, Mahesh Meghwadh and Ashok Meghwadh, who have been nominated in the FIR.

He claimed that the 3 men blackmailed her for money and warned that they would share her objectionable videos and photographs on the social media if she did not accept their demand.