Sindh High Court orders IG registration to submit mechanism of property registration

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :The Sindh High Court (SHC) has ordered the Inspector General of Registration of Properties to submit a mechanism of the property registration which should be connected with the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).

According to details, the Hyderabad Circuit Bench on Thursday ordered the IG Registration to implement earliers orders of the same court dated July 23, 2021, and September 3, 2021, over the same matter.

The court also put on notice the Sindh government, Sindh Secretary Revenue, Senior Member board of Revenue and IG Registration for February 23.

The respondents have been directed to appear in person or through their lawyer on the said date.

The petitioner, Noor Muhammad Memon, pleaded that the Property Sub-Registrars and Revenue Mukhtiarkars were not allegedly following the rules, procedures and instructions of the Board of Revenue in matters related to mutation deeds, registration transactions and preparing record of deceased owners of properties.

He said the BoR had already issued a circular directing the officials to make online entries and to issue computerized receipts but the same was not being followed.

Memon claimed that the officials take months to process the property matters which were supposed to be done in a few weeks.

The petitioner urged the court to order the establishment of NADRA's biometric verification offices at the Property Sub-Registrar Offices.

He said the concerned department should take biometric thumb impressions and photographs at the time of property registration in the light of the Supreme Court of Pakistan's order.

He pleaded that the court should ensure implementation of the December 3,2019, circular of the BoR in which the officials were directed to follow rules and computerize the entire exercise.

Memon said the court should also direct the concerned departments to complete the property registration process in a week's time.