Sindh High Court orders NAB to probe encroachments on forest land

The Sindh High Court has formally ordered NAB Sukkur to probe encroachments on forest land in Sindh

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :The Sindh High Court has formally ordered NAB Sukkur to probe encroachments on forest land in Sindh. Justice Shamusuddin Abbasi and Justice Amjad Ali Sahatto Ahmed Soomro of Sindh High Court, Circuit Bench, Sukkur on Thursdsy ordered IGP Sindh and chief secretary Sindh to attend the court on June 18.

The chief conservator submitted his report about the forest land grabbed by influential people and said owing to lack of security, the forest department was facing trouble in taking action against the grabbers. The court directed the DG Rangers to ensure security to the forest department for launching an operation against the forest land grabbers.