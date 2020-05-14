UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh High Court Orders NAB To Probe Encroachments On Forest Land

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 03:20 PM

Sindh High Court orders NAB to probe encroachments on forest land

The Sindh High Court has formally ordered NAB Sukkur to probe encroachments on forest land in Sindh

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :The Sindh High Court has formally ordered NAB Sukkur to probe encroachments on forest land in Sindh. Justice Shamusuddin Abbasi and Justice Amjad Ali Sahatto Ahmed Soomro of Sindh High Court, Circuit Bench, Sukkur on Thursdsy ordered IGP Sindh and chief secretary Sindh to attend the court on June 18.

The chief conservator submitted his report about the forest land grabbed by influential people and said owing to lack of security, the forest department was facing trouble in taking action against the grabbers. The court directed the DG Rangers to ensure security to the forest department for launching an operation against the forest land grabbers.

Related Topics

Sindh Sindh High Court Rangers National Accountability Bureau Sukkur Amjad Ali June Court

Recent Stories

Taliban Claims Responsibility for Deadly Car Bomb ..

11 minutes ago

Russian Military Says 17 More Servicemen to Return ..

11 minutes ago

New COVID-19 Cases in China, S. Korea Serve as Res ..

5 minutes ago

Provincial govts ban Youm-e-Ali processions, ritua ..

33 minutes ago

European Region Accounts for 43% of Global COVID-1 ..

5 minutes ago

Senate passes resolution to acknowledge Chinese su ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.