Sindh High Court Orders Not To Expel Students On Non-payment Of Fees: Advocate General

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 08:34 PM

Advocate General Sindh, Salman Talibuddin, has said that the Sindh High Court (SHC) has issued an order that no student should be expelled from school during the lockdown in case the student would not be able to pay the full tuition fees

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Advocate General Sindh, Salman Talibuddin, has said that the Sindh High Court (SHC) has issued an order that no student should be expelled from school during the lockdown in case the student would not be able to pay the full tuition fees.

Advocate General Sindh said that the Sindh High Court issued the order after approving the petition of the Sindh government, according to a news release.

The Sindh High Court on Tuesday, in response to a petition of the Sindh government, restrained the owners of private schools from expelling their students for non-payment of fees during the lockdown.

The case was pursued by Additional Advocate General Sindh Barrister Shabir Shah on behalf of the Sindh government.

Barrister Shabir Shah said that in accordance with the verdict of the court,"No coercive action shall be taken against any of the students in case of nonpaymentof full tuition fee".

