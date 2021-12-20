Sindh high court orders partial demolition of press club in Kot Ghulam Muhammad town

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :The Sindh high court has ordered partial demolition of a press club in Kot Ghulam Muhammad town of Mirpurkhas district after it was established during the court proceedings that the structure has been raised on the government land.

The detailed order was issued here Monday by the SHC Hyderabad circuit bench on a petition filed by 2 local residents against the press club.

The club was constructed on a piece of road belonging to the Sindh highways department.

In 2019 two local residents took the matter of encroachment to the Anti Encroachment Tribunal.

The tribunal in its October 17, 2019, report stated that part of the building of the club was constructed on the highways land.

The club maintained before the bench that the Town Municipal Authority of Kot Ghulam Muhammad had handed over the place to the club.

The Additional Advocate General Sindh submitted that some 28 feet long stretch of the road in question was a property of the highways department and also that it had come under encroachment.

"It is well settled that conversion of any amenity plot into any other purpose is illegal and encroachment which can't be allowed in any circumstances," the bench noted.

The bench stated that the public property cannot be used for any purpose other than for which it was reserved.

"Even the government or a municipal authority has no right to change the use of amenities or public property. They are bound to keep such property free from encroachment," the bench noted.

The bench further observed that a press club cannot be considered to be an amenity or public property.

"If it is assumed for the sake of argument that the club is a public property even in that case it can't be allowed to use the land reserved for the highway." The bench ordered the deputy commissioner Mirpurkhas to demolish the encroachment within two months and submit a compliance report.