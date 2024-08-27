Open Menu

Sindh High Court Orders Removal Of Encroachments In Mirpurkhas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 27, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Sindh High Court orders removal of encroachments in Mirpurkhas

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) The Sindh High Court Circuit Bench in Mirpurkhas on Tuesday issued a detailed decision to remove encroachments from public places including green belts, parks and footpaths.

According to details, the Sindh High Court directed the authorities to submit a report within three weeks.

The judgment came in response to a petition filed by Advocate Kanji Mal Meghwar, a renowned Supreme Court lawyer.

The court ordered the restoration of the green belt from Chandni Chowk to Jarwari Chowk and the removal of commercial activities from the area.

The court also directed the removal of encroachments from roads, streets and footpaths and the improvement of public parks by removing garbage, planting trees and providing seating furniture and public toilets.

The Mirpurkhas Municipal Corporation has been tasked with implementing the orders, with assistance from the DIG Mirpurkhas.

APP/hms/378

Related Topics

Supreme Court Sindh High Court From Court

Recent Stories

UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afgha ..

UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afghan women

3 hours ago
 CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, distr ..

CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, district admin, Rescue 1122 to ensu ..

3 hours ago
 DPO visits Phularwan police station

DPO visits Phularwan police station

3 hours ago
 Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation

Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation

5 hours ago
 Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais

Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais

5 hours ago
 Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for Nat ..

Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for National Games

5 hours ago
IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of ..

IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of commission

5 hours ago
 Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, techn ..

Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, technology in agriculture sector

5 hours ago
 Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city

Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city

5 hours ago
 PM for identification, strict action against terro ..

5 hours ago
 PSO reports profit of PKR 15.9 billion in FY24

PSO reports profit of PKR 15.9 billion in FY24

5 hours ago
 FBR rebuts rumors of upcoming amnesty scheme for s ..

FBR rebuts rumors of upcoming amnesty scheme for smuggled vehicles

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan