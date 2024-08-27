Sindh High Court Orders Removal Of Encroachments In Mirpurkhas
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 27, 2024 | 06:30 PM
MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) The Sindh High Court Circuit Bench in Mirpurkhas on Tuesday issued a detailed decision to remove encroachments from public places including green belts, parks and footpaths.
According to details, the Sindh High Court directed the authorities to submit a report within three weeks.
The judgment came in response to a petition filed by Advocate Kanji Mal Meghwar, a renowned Supreme Court lawyer.
The court ordered the restoration of the green belt from Chandni Chowk to Jarwari Chowk and the removal of commercial activities from the area.
The court also directed the removal of encroachments from roads, streets and footpaths and the improvement of public parks by removing garbage, planting trees and providing seating furniture and public toilets.
The Mirpurkhas Municipal Corporation has been tasked with implementing the orders, with assistance from the DIG Mirpurkhas.
APP/hms/378
Recent Stories
UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afghan women
CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, district admin, Rescue 1122 to ensu ..
DPO visits Phularwan police station
Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation
Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais
Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for National Games
IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of commission
Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, technology in agriculture sector
Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city
PSO reports profit of PKR 15.9 billion in FY24
FBR rebuts rumors of upcoming amnesty scheme for smuggled vehicles
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Intellectuals, poets pay tribute to Singer Beejal Sindhi2 hours ago
-
Meeting focuses on resource utilization for maximum relief during prolonged rainfall3 hours ago
-
CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, district admin, Rescue 1122 to ensure seamless operatio ..3 hours ago
-
DPO visits Phularwan police station3 hours ago
-
Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais5 hours ago
-
Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for National Games5 hours ago
-
IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of commission5 hours ago
-
Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city5 hours ago
-
PM for identification, strict action against terrorists involved in Balochistan’s incidents5 hours ago
-
'Planting trees is moral duty of everyone'5 hours ago
-
Matiari: DDMA meeting held, relevant departments directed to stay alert5 hours ago
-
Flux tower installed at experimental farm of Sindh Agriculture University TandoJam5 hours ago