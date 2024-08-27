Sindh High Court orders removal of encroachments in Mirpurkhas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) The Sindh High Court Circuit Bench in Mirpurkhas on Tuesday issued a detailed decision to remove encroachments from public places including green belts, parks and footpaths.

According to details, the Sindh High Court directed the authorities to submit a report within three weeks.

The judgment came in response to a petition filed by Advocate Kanji Mal Meghwar, a renowned Supreme Court lawyer.

The court ordered the restoration of the green belt from Chandni Chowk to Jarwari Chowk and the removal of commercial activities from the area.

The court also directed the removal of encroachments from roads, streets and footpaths and the improvement of public parks by removing garbage, planting trees and providing seating furniture and public toilets.

The Mirpurkhas Municipal Corporation has been tasked with implementing the orders, with assistance from the DIG Mirpurkhas.

